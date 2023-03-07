DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER. N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc ( AMRN) (“Amarin” or the “Company”) today announced that, based on the preliminary voting results provided by its proxy solicitors following the Company’s 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders (the “General Meeting”), Amarin shareholders have voted to elect all seven of Sarissa’s nominees and remove Per Wold-Olsen as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Amarin’s reconstituted Board will be expanded to 15 directors – Adam Berger, Patrice Bonfiglio, Paul Cohen, Mark DiPaolo, Erin Enright, Keith Horn, Jan van Heek, Odysseas Kostas, Karim Mikhail, Geraldine Murphy, Kristine Peterson, Louis Sterling, Dr. Murray Stewart, Diane Sullivan and Alfonso “Chito” Zulueta. The Board will appoint a new Chairman in due course.

Amarin issued the following statement:

Amarin appreciates the engagement with our shareholders, as well as the valuable insights and perspectives they have shared throughout this process.

While we sought a different outcome, the Board and management team remain focused on executing Amarin’s strategy, particularly at this critical juncture with ongoing pricing and reimbursement negotiations in Europe, International expansion efforts and continued stabilization of our U.S. business, to deliver near- and long-term value. We will work constructively with the newly elected directors toward these shared goals.

We thank Per Wold-Olsen for his unwavering leadership, dedication and oversight during his tenure on the Board and while serving as Chairman.

The election results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor. Ropes & Gray LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Company.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to U.S. federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Amarin’s annual report on Form 10-K for the full year ended 2021, and Amarin’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and its other filings. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Amarin’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of significant transactions the company may enter into, such as mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or any material agreements that Amarin may enter into, amend or terminate.

