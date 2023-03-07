Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of its revamped IBKR+Campus website, providing a comprehensive set of free educational resources to all levels of investors. IBKR Campus includes courses, webinars, podcasts, and market commentaries to help investors learn about trading, financial markets, and Interactive Brokers' trading tools.

The revamped IBKR Campus is simple to use, enabling investors to easily find what they are looking for. Beginning investors, as well as advanced traders, will find information to sharpen their skills and broaden their investment horizons. From free online courses on the concepts and tools of financial trading to lessons and quizzes on Interactive Brokers' trading tools, all investors can take advantage of these resources to become better investors. IBKR Campus also features commentaries from Steve+Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, and Jos%26eacute%3B+Torres, Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers, discussing themes impacting the markets and economy globally.

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, emphasized the significance of education for IBKR, stating, "Education is at the heart of Interactive Brokers, and we firmly believe that knowledge is key to successful investing. With the user-friendly IBKR Campus site, we are empowering investors globally to stay informed about market events, improve their market understanding, and continuously develop their skills."

IBKR Campus services are available at no cost to both clients and non-clients globally. For the full suite of IBKR Campus resources, please see below and visit https%3A%2F%2Fibkrcampus.com%2F

Traders%26rsquo%3B+Academy: Investors can access free learning modules focused on IBKR’s trading tools at a pace that suits them. Newcomers can browse stock trading education, while more advanced students can take advantage of options trading education.

Traders%26rsquo%3B+Insight: Investors can review market-related articles, videos, and podcasts covering current financial market and economic events happening around the world. With market commentary from leading financial institutions, as well as from Interactive Brokers’ experts, daily insights explore catalysts impacting asset classes and markets worldwide.

IBKR+Quant: Popular with computational finance students as well as those wanting to trade markets using computer power, articles are contributed by coders and developers in the quant space and seek to help programmers with concise and actionable code-based information.

IBKR+Podcasts: Investors can listen to interviews and episodes with executives and researchers from prominent financial services companies examining topical themes impacting markets and trading including a recent podcast in which Steve Sosnick and José Torres assess the impact of monetary policy and recent economic data releases: Black+Eye+for+Bond+Bulls+Gives+Equity+Traders+a+Headache

IBKR+Webinars: Contributors explore market-related topics weekly, such as options trading, commodities, ETFs, volatility, and more.

Traders%26rsquo%3B+Glossary: Lets investors search for terms and definitions related to trading and investing, from products and order types to specific information about Interactive Brokers’ platforms, and offers suggestions for related terms and links.

Student+Trading+Lab: A free online resource for educators looking to blend finance or computer science classwork with real-world trading experiences. Students receive a paper trading account and can trade products across asset classes. The account equity fluctuates as if the trades were executed in the real market.

