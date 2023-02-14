Loyal 9 Cocktails Turns Winter Lemons into Lemonade with the Ultimate Getaway to Sunny California's Lemon Country

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023

Enter the Fast-Forward to Summer Sweepstakes now to win an epic, all-inclusive party weekend with friends, private parties, outdoor adventures, & more!

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyal 9 Cocktails is making your summer dreams a reality early, with the launch of its Fast-Forward to Summer Sweepstakes for the ultimate adventure to Lemon Country. Diageo's award-winning canned vodka lemonades, crafted with real vodka, real lemons and zero carbonation, is keeping the summer mindset alive all year long, giving nine friends the chance to jumpstart their summer with a one-of-a-kind weekend. There's no better place to get a taste of summer than in lemon country at the Loyal 9 house in sunny Santa Barbara, California, this May.

In line with the brand's full-flavored lineup of vodka-based offerings, including classic Lemonade, Mixed Berry Lemonade, Lemonade + Iced Tea, and Watermelon Lemonade, Loyal 9 is bringing the flavors of summer to life. One lucky winner and eight friends will be treated to the pre-summer adventure of a lifetime, filled with lemon-themed private parties, a personal chef to prepare delicious eats, fun outdoor adventures like lemon picking of course, and more surprises, with a Loyal 9 twist.

"Bold and flavorful, Loyal 9 brings consumers a vodka lemonade tasting exactly as it should and is guaranteed to be a hit at any social gathering," said Loyal 9 Brand Director Nikhil Shah. "Now we're upping the ante, giving nine lucky friends the taste of everything summer should be as they kick start their summer in Lemon Country the Loyal 9 way."

The Fast Forward to Summer Sweepstakes announcement follows the brand's recent Loyal 9 Summer Hotline launch earlier this month, a campaign for consumers 25+ craving an early taste of summer, delivered straight to their ears. Continuing its mission to keep the summer mindset alive year-round, the Fast-Forward to Summer Sweepstakes offers much needed fun in the sun in an epic Loyal 9 house to turn winter lemons into lemonade.

From now until March 31 at 11:59 PM , consumers 25+ can enter for their chance to win the once-in-a-lifetime summer adventure atsummersweeps.loyal9cocktails.com. Sweepstakes terms and conditions apply.*

Available on shelves nationwide, Loyal 9 Cocktails are available in 4-packs of 12 oz cans with an ABV of 9% at a suggested retail price of $12.99. For more information about Loyal 9 and to find a retailer near you, follow @loyal9cocktails on Instagram or visitloyal9cocktails.com.

Whether you're sipping Loyal 9 Cocktails in Lemon Country or at-home with friends, please drink responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. only, 25+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 2/14/23 @ 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 3/31/23 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. After scanning QR Code, in order to enter, user must access mobile website via provided link, and then complete and submit entry form. Scanning QR Code alone will not result in entry. TO ENTER WITHOUT SCANNING QR CODE, go to summersweeps.loyal9cocktails.com and complete and submit entry form. Grand Prize trip is for winner and up to (8) guests (each of whom must be 25+) to Santa Paula, CA & surrounding area. Trip must be taken by 5/23; if winner cannot travel at such time, Grand Prize will be forfeited without compensation. No alternate/substitute prize awarded if winner travels with <8 guests. Grand Prize includes check which may be used for taxes: but, Sponsor makes no representation/warranty that check will fully defray attendant tax liability. Additional restrictions (including compliance with COVID-19/Coronavirus health laws & protocols) apply. Runner-up Prize is a $400 check. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Official Rules at website for complete prize descriptions, odds of winning and other details. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

Please Drink Responsibly

Loyal 9 Cocktails. Vodka with natural flavors. 9% Alc/Vol. Diageo, New York, NY.

About Loyal 9 Cocktails

Launched in 2018 in Rhode Island and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Loyal 9's vodka-based ready to drink cocktails have quickly captured the hearts of consumers. Loyal 9 combines the appeal of indulgent full flavor lemonade with high-quality ingredients and 9% ABV. With a portfolio of great tasting flavors, including Lemonade, Mixed Berry Lemonade, Lemonade + Iced Tea, and Watermelon Lemonade, Loyal 9's canned cocktails are all gluten-free and produced with real fruit. The brand's light-hearted look and feel, delivered in a modern convenient format, embodies the bold and fun, at-home and outdoor occasions.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visitwww.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACT:
TAYLOR
[email protected]
Brooke Boat, DIAGEO
[email protected]

