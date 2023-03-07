Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership’s 2022 tax package, which includes Schedule K-1, will be available to download after 5:00 p.m. Central Time today from the Investor Relations section of the Partnership’s website and may also be accessed by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taxpackagesupport.com%2Fmartinmidstream. In an effort to be environmentally friendly, the Partnership encourages its unitholders to sign up for electronic delivery of their MMLP tax package.

The Partnership will begin mailing the 2022 tax package to its unitholders on Monday, March 6, 2023. For additional information, unitholders may contact the K-1 Tax Package Support Line toll free at (888) 334-7473. In addition, you can send a request by mail to: Martin Midstream Partners L.P., Attn: Tax Package Support, P.O. Box 139031, Dallas, Texas 75313.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) specialty products, including the marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and the blending and packaging services for finished lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

