UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023*. The company received the highest score in each of the three categories among the 15 vendors evaluated: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

The report stated, “UiPath is a strong fit for organizations with a priority in RPA and the ambition to extend toward broader enterprise automation as they gain experience.” The report also noted, “UiPath prioritizes enterprise automation with a superior platform offering…Today, UiPath is not only the largest RPA software vendor by revenue but has also evolved from an RPA pure play into what it refers to as a business automation platform. Over the past few years, it has added capabilities such as process mining, intelligent document processing, API integration, and low-code app development to its product, thereby turning it into an automation platform.”

According to the report, UiPath received the highest possible scores in 19 criteria including Vision, Innovation, Governance, Design Environment, Discovery, Intelligent Document Processing, and SaaS and Platform Support.

“The automation market is evolving and UiPath is pioneering the future of automation with the industry’s only AI-powered, end-to-end platform that makes innovation possible for businesses everywhere,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “Automation is the foundation of innovation, and we believe our position as a Leader in the newest Forrester Wave for Robotic Process Automation validates the investments we have made to advance our platform so that our customers can unleash maximum productivity, growth, and creativity.”

The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 report also noted UiPath’s “superior governance features” and that the company’s “investments in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployments and rearchitecting the product to turn it cloud-native are paying off, as users can now provision and configure automation environments seamlessly within minutes.”

Last year, UiPath was also named+as+a+leader+in+The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Robotic+Process+Automation+%28RPA%29+In+China%2C+Q3+2022, the report by Forrester in that geography.

The most+recent+platform+updates of the UiPath Business Automation Platform, focused on features supporting app development and expanding automation use cases, make it easy for organizations to continuously discover improvements and automate work with user interface (UI) and application programming interface (API). The company also made significant upgrades to allow customers to modernize their software testing practices by migrating+testing+to+the+UiPath+Business+Automation+Platform. The recent acquisition+of+Re%3Ainfer additionally boosts the platform’s Communications Mining capabilities, unlocking the value of the massive amounts of communications data generated by a business each day.

To download a complimentary version of The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 report, please+visit+here.

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

