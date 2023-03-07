UiPath Named a Leader in RPA by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023*. The company received the highest score in each of the three categories among the 15 vendors evaluated: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

The report stated, “UiPath is a strong fit for organizations with a priority in RPA and the ambition to extend toward broader enterprise automation as they gain experience.” The report also noted, “UiPath prioritizes enterprise automation with a superior platform offering…Today, UiPath is not only the largest RPA software vendor by revenue but has also evolved from an RPA pure play into what it refers to as a business automation platform. Over the past few years, it has added capabilities such as process mining, intelligent document processing, API integration, and low-code app development to its product, thereby turning it into an automation platform.”

According to the report, UiPath received the highest possible scores in 19 criteria including Vision, Innovation, Governance, Design Environment, Discovery, Intelligent Document Processing, and SaaS and Platform Support.

“The automation market is evolving and UiPath is pioneering the future of automation with the industry’s only AI-powered, end-to-end platform that makes innovation possible for businesses everywhere,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “Automation is the foundation of innovation, and we believe our position as a Leader in the newest Forrester Wave for Robotic Process Automation validates the investments we have made to advance our platform so that our customers can unleash maximum productivity, growth, and creativity.”

The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 report also noted UiPath’s “superior governance features” and that the company’s “investments in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployments and rearchitecting the product to turn it cloud-native are paying off, as users can now provision and configure automation environments seamlessly within minutes.”

Last year, UiPath was also named+as+a+leader+in+The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Robotic+Process+Automation+%28RPA%29+In+China%2C+Q3+2022, the report by Forrester in that geography.

The most+recent+platform+updates of the UiPath Business Automation Platform, focused on features supporting app development and expanding automation use cases, make it easy for organizations to continuously discover improvements and automate work with user interface (UI) and application programming interface (API). The company also made significant upgrades to allow customers to modernize their software testing practices by migrating+testing+to+the+UiPath+Business+Automation+Platform. The recent acquisition+of+Re%3Ainfer additionally boosts the platform’s Communications Mining capabilities, unlocking the value of the massive amounts of communications data generated by a business each day.

To download a complimentary version of The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 report, please+visit+here.

*The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023, February 28, 2023

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230227005913r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005913/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.