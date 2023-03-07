NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company whose business is focused in the brain cancer space, announced today that the Company has completed and closed its Phase I clinical trial evaluating safety and tolerance for Pritumumab ("PTB") as a treatment for Primary and Metastatic Brain Cancers. Previous announcements shared the end of the enrollment and dosing period of the Phase I trial.

Nascent will continue to collect and evaluate the Clinical data from the Phase I trial as it prepares to submit results to the U.S. FDA for Phase II consideration.

Completing the Phase I trial is a major milestone and Nascent is excited to move toward finalizing plans for Phase II research. Phase I reinforced the companies' determination and excitement around this unique monoclonal antibody treatment approach and Phase I has shown that it can be given safely at high doses. This is a new pathway toward attacking one of the defining health challenges we face, with longer-term implications that transcend the brain cancer market. We look forward to the opportunity to see our unique R&D platform become a game changer for patients suffering from brain cancer.

PTB is a natural human antibody that binds to Cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin), a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy and seek out only cancer cells without damaging healthy cells.



About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is being studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

