LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Healthcare, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL), introduces the ALTA750G® CT tube manufactured by Richardson Healthcare that is designed for use as a form-fit-function replacement tube for the Canon* Medical Systems CXB-750G* tube, also known as the Varex Imaging* MCS-7178A. The Richardson Healthcare team will showcase the ALTA750 CT Tube Series, including the ALTA750G and the ALTA750, which cover many Canon CT tube requirements, at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna, Austria, on March 1-5, 2023, EXPO Hall 4 Booth 439.



The ALTA750G is fully compatible with select types of OEM CT scanners. Each x-ray tube housing assembly has the large and small focal spot measured and meets the OEM specification. Each x-ray tube assembly is radiation leak checked and complies with FDA and IEC radiation leakage standards. The Canon* CT scanner models that use this tube are the Aquilion Prime S and Aquilion Prime SP. Richardson Healthcare sells its ALTA750G® tube as part of an X-ray tube installation kit that includes a new high voltage cable and a cleaning/grease kit. The ALTA750G has a prorated 12-month or 200,000 slice count limited warranty, whichever comes first.

With the addition of the ALTA750G, Richardson Healthcare now offers CT replacement tubes for the following CT scanner models:

ALTA750G:

Aquilion Prime S*

Aquilion Prime SP*

ALTA750:

Aquilion 4, Aquilion 8/16*

Aquilion 32/64*

Aquilion 16 Large Bore*

Aquilion CXL*

Aquilion RXL*

Aquilion VeloCT*

Aquilion Prime Gen 1*



“We are pleased to launch the second tube in our ALTA750 Series after extensive beta testing. This tube provides hospitals with an option to OEM service for Canon* CT scanners,” said Ed Richardson, Richardson Electronics President, and CEO.

The European Congress of Radiology (ECR) is one of the largest medical meetings in Europe and the second-largest radiological meeting in the world. ECR is the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiology (ESR), which represents more than 130,000 members from 186 countries worldwide. With hundreds of companies showcasing their products at its technical exhibition, it is also one of the largest medical exhibitions in Europe. The Richardson Healthcare team will be located at Expo Hall 4 Booth 439 – our team is excited to introduce our visitors to the ALTA750G.

About Richardson Healthcare – A Division of Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Healthcare provides high-value diagnostic imaging replacement parts, tubes, equipment, and technical support to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, medical institutions, independent service organizations, and more. We have a focused product selection of diagnostic imaging components and systems, as well as robust in-house manufacturing capabilities. In addition, we provide CT Service training, complete post-sale service, and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.rellhealthcare.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment, and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

