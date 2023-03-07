Principal Solar CEO Discusses Growth Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") today announced the availability of a new interview with K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CEO and Chairman of Principal Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), to highlight the Company's business developments and investment considerations.scv_pswwaudio_022323_ig.png

Principal invests in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors, as well as acquires and operates undervalued petroleum-producing properties. With approximately $4 million* in assets on its balance sheet as of its Q3 2022 filings, the Company believes it is well-positioned to make strategic moves that could increase its market valuation and revenue potential.

"Our existing assets alone are approximately valued at more than our current market cap*, and looking at our market position today, we believe the Company is considerably undervalued," Toussaint explains to SCV's Stuart Smith. "At this stage of Principal's development, our primary focus is on identifying and capitalizing on revenue-producing projects and investments."

One such example is the Company's recently formed joint venture with Executive Logistics & Transportation ("ELT"), a transporter of heavy freight nationwide. Principal has also taken steps to become a fully reporting company.

Learn more about the joint venture and Principal's plan of action by listening to the full interview at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2023-interview-principal-solar-psww/.

*Unaudited

About Principal Solar
Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.PSWWEnergy.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," or "believes." Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Principal Solar Contact:
K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
214.885.0032

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Briola
[email protected]

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith
512.267.2430
[email protected]

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



