ServisFirst+Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS, Financial), announces that it has been ranked 15th on the 2023 Forbes America’s Best Banks list. Forbes looks at growth, credit quality, and profitability to rank the 100 largest publicly traded banks, by assets, and then ranks them from best to worst. This is Forbes’ 14th annual America’s Best Banks list.

“ServisFirst Bank is honored to be included on Forbes America’s Best Banks list,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “We are extremely proud to be recognized on a list that sets the precedent for banks in the United States, and we are excited to continue our growth and profitability in 2023.”

Companies do not pay a fee for placement on Forbes Rankings. While S&P Global Market Intelligence provides the data, the rankings are done separately by Forbes.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

