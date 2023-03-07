Company Recognizes Historical Win with Limited Edition Drop of "The Best" Graphic T-Shirts in The Messi Store

MIAMI, FL / BUENOS AIRES, AGENTINA / LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, ("MGO" or the "Company") is very pleased to congratulate Leo Messi on being crowned FIFA player of the year at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 held in Paris, France yesterday. This is the second time Messi has been honored by FIFA as "The Best" in the sport of soccer.

FIFA has been hosting The Best awards since 2016 after the world governing body opted to establish its own awards following years of attaching its name to the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards run by French publication France Football. The Ballon d'Or, the FIFA The Best awards, and the Globe Soccer awards are recognized as the most coveted annual global football honors - all of which have been bestowed on Messi.

In honor of Messi once again earning distinction as The Best in professional soccer, MGO is proud to feature a limited drop of "The Best" graphic t-shirts in The Messi Store, found only on www.TheMessiStore.com and mobile app. Ginny Hilfiger, Chief Design Officer of MGO Global, stated, "We are beyond thrilled for Leo and are delighted to mark his history-making award with this limited edition drop of high performance graphic t-shirts available in four bold and flattering color combinations inspired by his incomparable style."

About MGO Global Inc.

Founded in October 2018 and headquartered in Florida with remote employees and specialty contractors in London, New York and Latin America, MGO Global is a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of world class athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands aligned with and inspired by the values, personal styles and aspirations of our valued brand partners. Anchored by MGO Global's end-to-end, scalable brand development platform, coupled with its leadership's track records of success and industry relationships and expertise, in late 2018, the Company launched The Messi Brand - a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and found at www.TheMessiStore.com. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

