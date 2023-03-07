TAOYUAN, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Aleees (TWSE:5227) announced today that they had officially signed a global production license and service contract with ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL) to assist customers in implementing the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) materials in the United States.

Edward Chang, President of Aleees, stated: "I am very much looking forward to supporting ICL to help the lithium battery industry bring more innovations and grow its sustainability. I am pleased that both parties can combine each other's experience and professional knowledge to assist customers in manufacturing battery materials in the United States, and strive to take the lead in the EV and energy storage sectors. We will further support customers in implementing ESG and making contributions to addressing climate change."

ICL Group is a leading specialty chemical company with 2022 revenues of more than $10 billion. In October 19, 2022, the company met with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the development of the US battery industry. ICL Group pointed out that, although the demand for lithium batteries continues to grow explosively, there is currently no large LFP material manufacturer in the United States, and the United States urgently needs a complete and safe supply chain.

The ICL Group was awarded US$197 million through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for the project, ICL's LFP cathode manufacturing facility in St. Louis, expected operational in 2024, will be the first large-scale facility of its kind in the country. As one of the few companies outside of China that owns the complete lithium iron phosphate (LFP) lithium battery cathode material manufacturing technology and patents, Aleees will authorize technology and support ICL Group in establishing a strong, flexible, and high-quality network in the US.

This cooperation shows that, in addition to cooperation in the semiconductor industry between Taiwan and the United States, they have also started to extend to the lithium battery industry, opening a new page in the development of the battery supply chain and becoming a new paradigm of cooperation. The cooperation between the two parties will bring revolutionary changes to the industry and continue to promote advanced innovation.

About Aleees

Aleees (TWSE:5227), founded in 2005 with main office and factory located in Taiwan, is a lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery material manufacturer with longest history as well as an IP licensor in the world, and is also one of the few companies outside China with complete LFP battery material manufacturing technology and patents. Aleees Taiwan owns more than 120 exclusive patents worldwide, with customers including world-renowned energy storage battery and EV battery customers across Europe, U.S., Japan, Korea, and Asia. At present Aleees co-develops various types of LFP、LFMP products with more than 40 global customers, and produces high-quality, low-cost, and long-life-cycle LFP cathode materials. In the 17 years since its establishment, it has accumulated more than 15,000 tons of LFP product shipments totally from Taiwan facility.

