Tiderock Companies, Inc. Evaluating Opportunities in Solar Industry

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is seeking to find opportunities within Solar Industry and Green Energy that can be leveraged by Tiderock's expertise in real estate development.

In conjunction with the company audit, Tiderock is working to identify companies, concepts and/or strategic partnerships within the Solar and Green Energy Industries to create value for Tiderock shareholders. Rising interest rates and aggressive inflation has made 2022 a challenging year for companies within the commercial real estate sector. Tiderock itself has eliminated a few projects that were no longer economically viable. Being said with inflations triggering rising energy costs, homeowners are continuing to look for ways to save. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has economic incentives for homeowners providing up to 30% income tax credits on purchases of solar and related equipment. Tiderock is seeking to accelerate the deployment of these technologies.

Tiderock will continue to evaluate real estate opportunities as well, specifically projects that have capitalization rates that meet our parameters. These will include multi-family, single family and commercial real estate investments.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433. We intend to update our shareholders and the investing public in real time with respect to material developments concerning our plans and projects in real time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:

Tiderock Companies, Inc.
Thomas B. Fore, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 791-8433

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741160/Tiderock-Companies-Inc-Evaluating-Opportunities-in-Solar-Industry

img.ashx?id=741160

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.