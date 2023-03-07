Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of business and IT services to help retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies better compete amid ongoing changes in each industry.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Retail and CPG Services, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover companies offering services for business transformation, digital innovation, software modernization and other functions in retail and CPG enterprises.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Consumer-facing businesses have seen their customers’ shopping habits and their own operating conditions change dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid rise in online shopping and sudden supply-chain disruptions, both of which have had continuing repercussions, have forced consumer-facing companies to modify their business models and strategies. Companies have strengthened their efforts to improve customer experience, maximize efficiency and modernize core systems.

“Strong direct-to-consumer capabilities are now the key to survival in both retail and consumer packaged goods,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “There are many business and IT services available to help enterprises adapt to the new realities.”

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 60 retail and CPG service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services the typical retail or CPG enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Retail/CPG Business Transformation Services, evaluating providers’ abilities to help clients develop, implement and manage their transformations into digital-first and cloud-first enterprises, including assistance in sustaining changes over time.

Retail/CPG Digital Innovation Services,assessing providers that offer new tools and methods to enhance business capabilities and help clients use the best tools most effectively to deliver greater value to customers.

Platform Modernization Services, covering providers’ ability to modernize the software environments of retail and CPG companies, whether by modernizing key components or the entire core business software landscape.

Managed Services, evaluating providers of services supporting functions including infrastructure, IT security and application development and management, optimized for retail and CPG clients.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global retail/CPG market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Philip Carnelley, Bruce Guptill, Varsha Sengar and Shilpashree N will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as retail/CPG service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

