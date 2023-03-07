FOX Weather Expands Distribution

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service, has expanded its distribution to include Optimum, Spectrum and LG Channels announced Sharri Berg, its president.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “FOX Weather has now become a destination for viewers across many major providers with this expanded distribution. I am incredibly proud of America’s Weather Team as we continue to expand our best-in-class weather service.”

FOX Weather is now available to select Optimum TV customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and can be found on channel 193 or in Sparta, New Jersey, on channel 186.

Spectrum subscribers can now watch FOX Weather through its Spectrum Select Package. Most customers can find FOX Weather on channel 217, but channel location may vary depending on area.

FOX Weather is also available on LG Channels, LG Electronics USA’s exclusive free streaming service. It can be viewed through the LG Channels home app and channel 148 within LG Smart TV’s Electronic Program Guide.

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has added a number of distribution partners including Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Amazon News, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn and Plex. The service continues to beavailable via simulcast on FOX Business Network on weekend mornings, as well as through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, Verizon Fios, Tubi, Amazon News, Amazon Freevee, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, XUMO Play, Vidgo and Plex. Simulcast on FOX Business Network from 6-9AM/ET on Saturdays & Sundays, FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS’s full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

