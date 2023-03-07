Missouri American Water Acquires Stewartsville Water and Wastewater Systems in Northwest Missouri

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland announced the company’s recent acquisition of the Stewartsville water and wastewater systems. Located approximately 20 miles east of St. Joseph, Missouri, the acquisition adds approximately 700 total customers to the company’s northwestern service area.

“We welcome the residents of Stewartsville and are honored they have chosen us to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater service to their community,” said Svindland. “Customers will benefit from the much-needed investments we are making, and they will be supported by water and wastewater professionals both locally and throughout the state.”

Missouri American Water plans to invest approximately $3.2 million to upgrade Stewartsville’s water and wastewater systems over the next five years.

“Communities are facing challenges with current and future regulations for water and wastewater,” said Jody Carlson, Vice President of Engineering and Business Development. “We have a proven track record of service, in some areas of Missouri for over 140 years, and I am proud we can help communities like Stewartsville maintain regulatory compliance and improve service reliability.”

In November 2021, 90% of the voters approved a ballot measure selecting Missouri American Water as their trusted provider of water and wastewater service.

“Our residents overwhelmingly chose Missouri American Water for their expertise in water and wastewater and the ability to make investments which will allow our community to benefit from quality, reliable service now and in the future,” said Stewartsville Mayor Mark Francis.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228006144r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006144/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.