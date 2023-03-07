Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland announced the company’s recent acquisition of the Stewartsville water and wastewater systems. Located approximately 20 miles east of St. Joseph, Missouri, the acquisition adds approximately 700 total customers to the company’s northwestern service area.

“We welcome the residents of Stewartsville and are honored they have chosen us to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater service to their community,” said Svindland. “Customers will benefit from the much-needed investments we are making, and they will be supported by water and wastewater professionals both locally and throughout the state.”

Missouri American Water plans to invest approximately $3.2 million to upgrade Stewartsville’s water and wastewater systems over the next five years.

“Communities are facing challenges with current and future regulations for water and wastewater,” said Jody Carlson, Vice President of Engineering and Business Development. “We have a proven track record of service, in some areas of Missouri for over 140 years, and I am proud we can help communities like Stewartsville maintain regulatory compliance and improve service reliability.”

In November 2021, 90% of the voters approved a ballot measure selecting Missouri American Water as their trusted provider of water and wastewater service.

“Our residents overwhelmingly chose Missouri American Water for their expertise in water and wastewater and the ability to make investments which will allow our community to benefit from quality, reliable service now and in the future,” said Stewartsville Mayor Mark Francis.

