Year-End Report, 2022

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Promore Pharma (

STO:PROMO, Financial) (FRA:8T0, Financial):

October to December

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0 (0)
  • Net loss was MSEK -6.8 (-5.7), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.11 (-0.09)
  • Cash flow after financing activities amounted to MSEK -5.7 (-6.8)
  • Cash amounted to MSEK 17.8, compared to MSEK 45.3 on 31 December 2021

January to December

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0 (0)
  • Net loss was MSEK -26.6 (-26.7), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.44 (-0.56)
  • Cash flow after financing activities amounted to MSEK -27.5 (+21.1)

Significant events during January - December

  • In January 2022, warrants corresponding to a dilution of 0.2% of the number of outstanding shares were deregistered;
  • In February 2022, the first trial person was enrolled in PHSU05 (ensereptide);
  • The recruitment target for the study was achieved according to plan in March;
  • At the AGM in May, Marianne Dicander Alexandersson was elected new chairman of the board. Also, Candice Jung was elected new member of the board;
  • In June 2022, the last clinic visit in PHSU05 occurred (ensereptide);
  • In August 2022, the company received a granted patent in the European Union for the use of the candidate drug ropocamptide (LL-37) for the treatment of chronic wounds;
  • In November 2022, it was announced that results from PHSU05 are expected in April 2023, where the lack of specialized staff and equipment is the reason for the slight delay.

Events after the reporting period

  • In February 2023, the milestone Clean file was reached in PHSU05, and thereby the probability is high that the outcome of the study can be concluded and communicated in April 2023.

" The clinical part of the trial was completed in June 2022, and work on the histopathological analysis is in a final phase."

Jonas Ekblom, President and CEO of Promore Pharma

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: [email protected]

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: [email protected]

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

This information is information that Promore Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-02-28 14:18 CET.

Link to the report on our site

The full interim report is available at https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Attachments

Promore Pharma Q4 2022 ENG

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741166/Year-End-Report-2022

img.ashx?id=741166

