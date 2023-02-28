ROOTS, DOORDASH AND LOCAL FOOD BANKS TEAM UP TO HELP MANUFACTURED HOUSING RESIDENTS IN NEED

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Management Group has partnered with DoorDash's Project DASH to deliver canned foods and dry goods to Roots residents in need in Arizona manufactured housing communities. Project DASH is DoorDash's initiative to empower food banks, food pantries, and social impact organizations to leverage DoorDash logistics to increase access in their communities. Since Project DASH was launched in 2018, it has powered over 3.5 million deliveries of an estimated more than 60 million meals in the U.S. and Canada.

Roots_Logo.jpg

Roots surveyed residents in seven of its Treehouse Communities to determine how best to meet their needs in a difficult economy. Food insecurity and transportation to area food banks were identified as the biggest hardships. Roots then worked with Project DASH to pilot the delivery of charitable food to local residents. This work included securing a grant from DoorDash to power a limited amount of deliveries.

"We recognized a critical need in these communities and are pleased to partner with Project DASH to deliver food to residents in our communities who need help," said Matt Mathison, Roots chief executive officer. "We are grateful to DoorDash and the area food banks and look forward to continuing to find ways to help our residents."

The manufactured housing communities include: White Sands and The Palms in Apache Junction, Arizona with deliveries from Salvation Army Apache Junction Food Bank; Villa del Sol (West Winds), Villa Nueva (Wishing Well), Villa Nueva (Elmwood), Villa Nueva (Green Tree) in Chandler, Arizona with deliveries from Azcend Food Bank; and Grand Missouri in Glendale, Arizona with deliveries from West Valley Community Food Pantry.

"Partnerships, both private and other non-profits are the lifeline for AZCEND, especially our food bank," said Paula Knight, AZCEND Food Bank manager. "Partnerships allow us to serve more in the community. Currently the partnership with Roots allows guests to get food boxes, who currently are unable to make it into our food bank."

"We are honored to partner with Roots Management Group to broaden food access, said Daniel Riff, DoorDash Drive senior manager of government and nonprofit. "Local delivery has helped support food banks and food pantries' provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity. We're excited to work with our stakeholders and partners across the country so everyone can join together to meet the need in a long-term, sustainable way."

Roots Management

Roots Management is one of the country's premier manufactured housing companies. With 236 manufactured housing communities across the country, including 49 in Arizona, Roots is dedicated to increasing the availability of housing that people can afford.

Door Dash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Contact: Claire Parker
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH24896&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roots-doordash-and-local-food-banks-team-up-to-help-manufactured-housing-residents-in-need-301756035.html

SOURCE Roots

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH24896&Transmission_Id=202302281100PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH24896&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.