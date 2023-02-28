PR Newswire

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Management Group has partnered with DoorDash's Project DASH to deliver canned foods and dry goods to Roots residents in need in Arizona manufactured housing communities. Project DASH is DoorDash's initiative to empower food banks, food pantries, and social impact organizations to leverage DoorDash logistics to increase access in their communities. Since Project DASH was launched in 2018, it has powered over 3.5 million deliveries of an estimated more than 60 million meals in the U.S. and Canada.

Roots surveyed residents in seven of its Treehouse Communities to determine how best to meet their needs in a difficult economy. Food insecurity and transportation to area food banks were identified as the biggest hardships. Roots then worked with Project DASH to pilot the delivery of charitable food to local residents. This work included securing a grant from DoorDash to power a limited amount of deliveries.

"We recognized a critical need in these communities and are pleased to partner with Project DASH to deliver food to residents in our communities who need help," said Matt Mathison, Roots chief executive officer. "We are grateful to DoorDash and the area food banks and look forward to continuing to find ways to help our residents."

The manufactured housing communities include: White Sands and The Palms in Apache Junction, Arizona with deliveries from Salvation Army Apache Junction Food Bank; Villa del Sol (West Winds), Villa Nueva (Wishing Well), Villa Nueva (Elmwood), Villa Nueva (Green Tree) in Chandler, Arizona with deliveries from Azcend Food Bank; and Grand Missouri in Glendale, Arizona with deliveries from West Valley Community Food Pantry.

"Partnerships, both private and other non-profits are the lifeline for AZCEND, especially our food bank," said Paula Knight, AZCEND Food Bank manager. "Partnerships allow us to serve more in the community. Currently the partnership with Roots allows guests to get food boxes, who currently are unable to make it into our food bank."

"We are honored to partner with Roots Management Group to broaden food access, said Daniel Riff, DoorDash Drive senior manager of government and nonprofit. "Local delivery has helped support food banks and food pantries' provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity. We're excited to work with our stakeholders and partners across the country so everyone can join together to meet the need in a long-term, sustainable way."

Roots Management

Roots Management is one of the country's premier manufactured housing companies. With 236 manufactured housing communities across the country, including 49 in Arizona, Roots is dedicated to increasing the availability of housing that people can afford.

Door Dash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Contact: Claire Parker

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roots-doordash-and-local-food-banks-team-up-to-help-manufactured-housing-residents-in-need-301756035.html

SOURCE Roots