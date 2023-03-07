HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced a $100,000 grant to the Turkish Philanthropy Funds' Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund to support those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and surrounding areas. Additionally, through direct contributions from Baker Hughes employees and matching gifts from the Baker Hughes Foundation, an incremental $72,000 to support relief efforts has been raised since the first week in February.

The Kahramanmaras earthquakes ravaged parts of southeastern Turkey, killing tens of thousands and leaving many lives in disarray. For many years, Baker Hughes has supported those in a time of desperate need through a variety of charitable giving and volunteering programs. This donation also supports the company's commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - specifically SDG 6, to ensure availability of water and sanitation for all, and SDG 13, to strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to natural disasters.

"We are deeply saddened by the series of earthquakes and horrific loss of life in Turkey and the surrounding areas," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "We understand the recovery and rebuilding process extends far beyond the initial disaster, and we are keen to aid Turkish Philanthropy Funds as it stands ready to provide support to those affected by this immense tragedy."

Turkish Philanthropy Funds (TPF) seeks to maximize the impact of giving, with a particular focus on Turkey. TPF invests millions in economic, social and environmental projects. Immediate relief efforts provided by this fund aim to ensure that survivors and first responders receive critical resources, including food, housing, medical aid, water and psychosocial care.

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

[email protected]





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Hughes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Baker Hughes

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741167/Baker-Hughes-Contributes-Over-170000-to-Kahramanmaras-Earthquake-Relief



