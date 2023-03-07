VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the advancement of a dried, shelf-stable version of its novel ProPastaTM noodles. The noodles, which are not only gluten and allergen free, are indistinguishable from conventional pasta but contain superior nutritional content with 30 grams of protein, 30 grams of net carbs, and nearly 20 grams of fiber per 100g (dry) serving.

The Company has received strong initial expressions of interest from national retail grocers, subject to the finalization of packaging. The remaining gating items, finalization of retail packaging, and UPC registration are on track to be completed in early March for debut at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California on March 7th - 11th. Contemporaneously, the Company has engaged food service distributors for restaurant and institutional product placement. Internal production capacity has already been scaled up to exceed initial demand expectations with co-manufacturers engaged to provide additional flexibility.

"Our ProPasta truly has the ability to not only disrupt but vastly expand the pasta market" commented Chadwick White, CEO of Nepra Foods. "Unlike non-conventional pasta offerings on the market, our noodles retain that quintessential ‘al dente' texture and composure when cooked, which allows it to displace traditional pasta as used in conventional Italian dishes and cold salads. We are also able to reintroduce pasta to market segments that would have traditionally avoided it, given their high carb content and lack of nutrition, as we are able to offer a high protein and fiber content with lower net carbs. We are excited to have our ProPasta noodles available at both grocery stores and restaurants across the country."

About Nepra Foods

Nepra is a multi-category market leader in delicious allergen-free and plant-based food ingredients and consumer products. Through technology and a world-leading team of chefs, master bakers, food scientists, and nutrition experts we are solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow.

