Limeade Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Infuse Well-Being into the Flow of Work

2 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023

The new Limeade for Microsoft Teams integration positively transforms the employee experience by infusing well-being into the flow of work

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limeade (ASX: LME), an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences, today announced a new Microsoft Teams integration to allow employees to engage with their well-being program seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. Limeade for Microsoft Teams is an enterprise-ready Microsoft Teams App centered around the Limeade well-being experience that meets employees where they are in the flow of work. It is designed to decrease friction for employees to work on their well-being in the moments between their daily work tasks.

"There is no one-size-fits-all platform for everyone," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "We're proud of our Limeade Well-Being mobile, web and app experiences. But imagine the possibilities if we can reach every employee where they are in their well-being journey, with personalized benefits and resources, delivered when and where they want them. The deep integration with Microsoft Teams allows for companies to transform the employee experience by infusing well-being wherever people work."

"With the rise of hybrid and flexible work, organizations now more than ever need integrated solutions that can help boost employee engagement, well-being, and productivity, said Nicole Herskowitz, Vice President – Microsoft Teams & Platform. "Limeade for Microsoft Teams is an example of such a tool, which keeps wellbeing programs at employees' fingertips, helping bring company culture and mission to life — right in the flow of work."

Limeade for Microsoft Teams Limeade is accessible through the web and mobile app and by integrating with common work tools like Microsoft Teams, it provides another channel for customers to easily reach their employees in the flow of work and drive benefit awareness and participation.

Available in Spring 2023 to all Limeade customers with Microsoft Teams, Limeade for Microsoft Teams meets employees where they are, not only in their well-being journey, but in the work tools they use every day. To learn more visit limeade.com.

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

SOURCE Limeade

