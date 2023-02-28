SS&C Blue Prism Recognized as a Leader in Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 Analyst Report

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023

SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Leader in an independent analyst report after being evaluated across Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence categories

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023.

SSC_Logo.jpg

Evaluated among the 15 top vendors, SS&C Blue Prism received the highest possible scores in the criteria of vision; roadmap; pricing flexibility and transparency; partner ecosystem; security; bot deployment; low-code/no-code capabilities; design environment; and application control.

The report, authored by Dr. Bernard Schaffrik, principal analyst at Forrester, states, "Blue Prism was formerly known as an RPA pure play, but its acquisition by SS&C and subsequent increase in R&D investment have turned it into an automation platform that still leverages RPA as a core technology. It [SS&C Blue Prism] now approaches its customers' automation needs from a business process perspective." Further, the report states, "Strategically, SS&C Blue Prism plans to continue implementing its IP from the combination of the former SS&C and Blue Prism product sets in its joint platform to deliver a best-in-class automation platform."

According to the report, "We appreciate the existing degree of integration of RPA-adjacent technologies such as low-code development, business rules editing, intelligent document processing (IDP), and data integration with RPA on one platform. Process mapping and orchestration features coming from the Chorus product will help automation teams extend RPA bots and low-code apps to automate more-complex processes and not just tasks." The report also notes, "Chorus users will appreciate the additional RPA capability set, while automation decision-makers, especially from the financial services industries, might want to pick the platform for its focus on process automation, security, reliability, and scalability.

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies, commented: "We believe being recognized by Forrester as a Leader in RPA is a testament to the hard work and dedication across the SS&C Blue Prism team. Our comprehensive intelligent automation offering will continue to deliver significant transformational value for our customers as our vision remains a constant focus in 2023 – to improve how people work and interact."

The Wave examined the rapidly growing RPA market, which has expanded to include low-code development capabilities, content and document processing, process orchestration, and more. For a deeper dive into The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023, download a complimentary copy of the report here.

More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitizing operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY27404&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-blue-prism-recognized-as-a-leader-in-robotic-process-automation-q1-2023-analyst-report-301758201.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27404&Transmission_Id=202302281101PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27404&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.