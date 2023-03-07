Exxe Group Files to Redomesticate to Wyoming from Delaware

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Exxe Group files to redomesticate to Wyoming from Delaware
  • Redomestication offers significant corporate advantages
  • Redomestication expected to complete in approximately 4-6 months

    • NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") today announced it has filed to change its State of incorporation to Wyoming from Delaware.

    Redomestication wasapproved by the Board and a majority shareholder vote. The process is expected to take approximately 4-6 months.

    Wyoming corporate law is clear in that Wyoming corporations may engage in stock buyback programs without any restrictions. Restrictions that apply to the payment of corporate dividends, in Delaware, are not included in the provision of Wyoming law that specifically authorizes stock buybacks.

    Exxe Group already obtained a Certificate of Good Standing and has taken the following steps in the redomestication process:

    • on January 12, 2023 received a current certified copy of its Articles of Organization
    • on January 26, 2023 created a Board resolution stating the agreement to domesticate the corporation in Wyoming, and dissolve the corporation in Delaware
    • on January 26, 2023 obtained majority shareholder approval to redomesticate to Wyoming
    • on January 27, 2023 completed Articles of Dissolution in Delaware
    • on February 21, 2023 retained Northwest Registered Agent, LLC as its Registered Agent
    • on February 22, 2023 presented the completed Articles of Dissolution in Delaware for review by the Wyoming Secretary of State
    • on February 22, 2023 filed Articles of Continuance in Wyoming. This includes copies of Exxe Group's: Certificate of Good Standing, certified Articles of Organization, resolution, and the unfiled Articles of Dissolution

    Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, stated: "Exxe Group is continuously working on structural and operational improvements. We believe redomestication to Wyoming will aid in various corporate goals, including the spinoff of daskonzept group, potential uplisting for Exxe Group, and other significant potential undertakings such as stock buybacks."

    By effecting redomestication, Exxe Group and its date of organization, credit ratings, and governing documents remain intact. The only thing that changes is the corporate business address.

    According to the Tax Foundation's 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index, the State with the best tax structure for businesses is Wyoming. In addition, according to the Small Business & Entrepreneurial Council's Small Business Policy Index 2019, Wyoming is the 5th most entrepreneur-friendly state from a policy standpoint.

    About Exxe Group

    Exxe Group Exxe is a diversified fintech company with assets in real estate, architectural design, agricultural, automotive, medical, media, and trading technology. Exxe Group acquires controlling equity interests in undervalued assets, and undertakes an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information please visit the Company's:

    Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

    Forward-Looking Statements:

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

    CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

    ktztst8uswl_oeci5nywsvesmoqrpr_4ds5zmo4zef3q5lrwo9.jpg

    SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/741169/Exxe-Group-Files-to-Redomesticate-to-Wyoming-from-Delaware

    img.ashx?id=741169

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.