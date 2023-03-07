OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / As of January 19, 2023, MHHC Enterprises Inc. is proud to announce its SEC approval for a capital raise. The $75 million of new capital will be in support of the development of ONBLi Inc., a subsidiary of MHHC Enterprises Inc., focused on delivering an innovative e-commerce experience on ONBLi.com. Additionally, the raised capital will also assist the further development of the company's warranty and service business, allowing for the potential buildout of original product lines.

The stated capital raise will finance the growth of the MHHC Warranty and Services C2C and B2B platforms and the launch of the e-commerce customer journey platform ONBLi.com. Led by ONBLi Inc. CEO Anderson Salgado, the platform allows for improved sales channels in coalition with the established warranty services. Much of the corporate and private funding previously received by the company has been reinvested into the e-commerce platform and new customer-friendly interfaces, including IOS and Android apps.

In the coming weeks, the company will unveil these developments with increased detail surrounding new timelines and leadership ventures within the subsidiaries. MHHC Enterprises Inc. is excited about these developments and eager to share more information in the following weeks.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:MHHC) is a diversified holding company with a focus on its subsidiaries, including MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., WarrantyYourWorld Inc., MHHC Reinsurance Inc., and ONBLi Inc. Led by CEO and President Frank Hawley, MHHC is a national provider of help desk and warranty insurance services, the company offers its products through over 1,000 retail locations and online. Additionally, the company has a focus on the protection of consumer assets through the utilization of value-added warranties. The company is also focused on improving its subsidiaries to provide increased value to its customers and other stakeholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our planned use of proceeds from our Regulation A offering that as recently qualified by the SEC, expansion and anticipated developments to our business and strategy, including the planned development of ONBLi.com, , and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our operating results, financial condition, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a few risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the possibility that we do not raise sufficient funding in the announced offering or otherwise access capital needed to fund our operations and business plan on favorable terms, in a timely manner or at all, or that our investments of any such proceeds do not yield the results desired or anticipated, as well as those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-11406), the most recent version of which was filed with the SEC on January 10, 2023 and qualified by the SEC on January 19, 2023. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

