GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with James Ingraffia to provide in-house expertise for lithium exploration at BrightRock's fully owned Midnight Owl Lithium Project. In addition to this James Ingraffia has been brought on as our ongoing Exploration Geologist at the Midnight Owl Lithium Project for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. James Ingraffia brings 6 years of experience in lithium economic geology, lithium pegmatite deposits, lithium metallogeny, and methods of applicable economic evaluation of new deposits to the BRGC team. Mr. Ingraffia's ability to estimate depth, quality, and vastness of ore deposits will assist in taking this project from grassroots exploration all the way to production or property sale/acquisition.

Mr. Ingraffia is currently the founder of Lithium Arrow LLC. He got his start with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in lithium brine and claystone geochemistry, in partnership with Pure Energy Minerals before its purchase by Schlumberger. He then characterized the Thacker Pass lithium claystone deposit, the largest known lithium resource in the United States with Lithium Americas Corporation (NYSE:LAC), from the atomic to kilometer scale, and published the results. During that time James has served the academic-industrial geological community as Vice Chairperson, of the Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists (AEG) Great Basin Chapter, for 3 years. James possesses a Master's Degree of Geology, with training in Business Administration, from the University of Nevada Reno and a Bachelor's of Geology from California State University Northridge. To learn more about Mr. Ingraffia's background view his defense thesis on Lithium clays at McDermitt caldera, Nevada :Click for Video.

On joining the BrightRock Team Exploration Geologist James Ingraffia commented : "On behalf of Lithium Arrow LLC, I am very excited to collaborate with the multi-talented BrightRock Gold team in development of their Midnight Owl lithium pegmatite project. Established, lithium rich, and historically productive, this effort advances American critical metal independence and is a step towards humanity's achievement of a sustainable energy future. The project development will create great value for the BrightRock Gold Company shareholders, and increase the geological knowledge of classical lithium bearing pegmatites with new scientific perspectives. By advancement of the Midnight Owl project, we will contribute to a new chapter of the esteemed Western Mining History of Arizona."

BRGC CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented : "BrightRockis committed to building a world-class team with a full range of expertise in lithium exploration and development. The addition of Mr. Ingraffia to our team further bolsters our technical ability and can contribute significantly to our exploration success. We are confident Mr. Ingraffia is a huge step forward in the future of BrightRock and we are pleased to have him on board."

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 1400 acres, 69 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

