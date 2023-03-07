Discovery Education and Social Impact Partners Offering Free STEM-Focused Resources to Educators and Students Celebrating Women's History Month

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Discovery Education and its social impact partners are offering educators and students nationwide a variety of free, STEM-focused resources to support celebrations of Women's History Month. This high-quality content highlights the accomplishments of women STEM leaders and encourages girls to see themselves in future STEM careers. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

The Women's History Month theme for 2023 is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories." In support of this theme, Discovery Education has curated the following no-cost resources that help share the stories of women leading STEM industries to inspire the girls of today:

Career Profiles
Meet the women cybersecurity experts working to keep us all safe online in the career profiles from Girls4Tech- Mastercard's signature science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program supported by Discovery Education. Geared towards giving girls in middle and high school access to STEM resources and career exploration tools, this program dives deeply into the topics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security.

The STEM Careers Coalition™ - the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate and non-profit leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education - offers educators a robust array of career profiles featuring diverse women in various industries and job roles. Discover how leaders at places like Boeing, Keysight Technologies, IF/THEN Initiative, Nevada Gold Mines, American Petroleum Institute, Sanofi, Microsoft, and more use STEM every day to create innovative solutions to the world's challenges. Educators can supplement these career profiles with lesson plans, engaging activities, and career mapping resources.

Student Challenges
Give students the chance to become a world-class scientist through the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the nation's premier middle school science competition. The annual challenge - created in partnership with 3M as part of theYoung Scientist Lab program - invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the title of "America's Top Young Scientist." Previous winners, such as Leanne Fan (2022), Sarah Park (2021), Anika Chebrolu (2020), Kara Fan (2019), and Gitanjali Rao (2017), specifically show the power of girls in STEM, along with a library of Science at Home activities that foster STEM learning anywhere.

Virtual Field Trip
Discover the fascinating science involved in the pursuit of a new medication and the women scientists leading the way in a Science of Health & Medicine Virtual Field Trip from Generation Health: How Science Powers Us. A dynamic middle school program created with AstraZeneca and Learning Undefeated, this event aims to make science personal through a focus on healthy living. An accompanying educator guide takes the learning further with standards-aligned activities exploring the science of medicine and health.

"While more women than ever are entering the STEM fields, there remains uneven distribution of gender diversity across the many sectors of STEM. In my classroom, I always am on the hunt for resources that feature women and Discovery Education always delivers. For Women's History Month and more, I use these turn-key resources and engaging content to spark my students' interest in STEM," said Becky Plotkin, Instructional Technology Facilitator & AP Research teacher at Pine Lake Preparatory in North Carolina.

Educators and students can find even more resources on the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform in the Women in History Channel. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators a recently enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

"At Discovery Education, we are committed to delivering equitable learning experiences that engage all students. In unity with our social impact partners, we have the unique opportunity - and responsibility - to elevate and celebrate the women STEM professionals changing the world so the young women of today are inspired to become the STEM leaders of tomorrow," said Jackie Smalls, Vice President of Social Impact Coalitions at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

About Discovery Education
Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading EdTech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts
Grace Maliska | Discovery Education | [email protected]

5be50213-536f-4811-a95e-fa0c57f7fee2.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Discovery Education
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Discovery Education



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741184/Discovery-Education-and-Social-Impact-Partners-Offering-Free-STEM-Focused-Resources-to-Educators-and-Students-Celebrating-Womens-History-Month

img.ashx?id=741184

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.