PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) operating in the health and nutraceutical space, announces it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. ("Bio Lab"), a leading provider of innovative and high-quality health and wellness products. The merger will provide an opportunity for both companies to leverage their strengths and allow a vertical integration to manufacture the highest quality nutraceuticals that will support FAGI's existing EB02 rejuvenating healthcare protocol.

Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through joint ventures, partnerships, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements and by adding diversity to its in-house product line.

"We are excited about taking our company public through a merger with FAGI, thus allowing our shareholders liquidity and giving our company another currency to pursue our acquisition strategy," said William "Billy" Heneghan, COO of Bio Lab. "Our merger with FAGI will provide us access to the public capital markets which will provide additional resources for our aggressive launch of several direct-to-consumer supplement offerings as well as the relaunch of FAGI's clinics."

Bio Lab is looking to build organic brands, from developing initial formulations with world class ingredients that help solve a specific health problem or by buying existing brands that need assistance in marketing and using the company's existing distribution channels. Whether we build organically or acquire strategically it is our intention to ultimately sell the brands once they reach scale; providing additional liquidity for Bio Lab. We are constantly reviewing the market for the white space to establish what niche markets Bio Lab should focus on next.

"The merger with Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. strategically combines our leadership and expertise to create a unique and comprehensive product portfolio," said Ryan Gresham CEO of Full Alliance Group, Inc. "Together, we will be better equipped to achieve our shared goal of promoting a healthy lifestyle and providing nutraceuticals and a health care protocol that promotes overall well-being."

The combined entity will continue to trade publicly under the FAGI ticker symbol and Bio Lab Naturals, Inc.'s headquarters in Tampa will become the headquarters of FAGI.

For more details pertaining to the merger, please refer to the supplemental information disclosure filed with OTC Markets on February 24, 2023 https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/360083/content

Additionally, the Company was informed that OTC Markets issued a promotion flag on February 27, 2023. The Company has notified OTC Markets that neither the Company, nor any of its Directors, Officers and/or any of its affiliated management or consultants have engaged in any promotion. Consequently, this flag is erroneous.

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Contact: Ryan Gresham CEO or William Heneghan COO, Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 895-4415

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741162/Full-Alliance-Group-Inc-Announces-Merger-with-Bio-Lab-Naturals-Inc-OTCPK-FAGI



