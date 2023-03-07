Franklin Templeton Partners With Junior Achievement for FinTech Event for Youth

2 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / On February 9, Franklin Templeton partnered with Junior Achievement of Northern California to host Aragon High School students interested in learning about how FinTech is fostered and utilized at Franklin Templeton to enhance how the investment management company serves its clients.

Junior Achievement is a key global charity partner of Franklin Templeton. Employee volunteers across the US help deliver JA curriculum to provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to students.

The FinTech event, held at the firm's San Mateo, CA campus, engaged youth on the technology and innovation that is emerging to compete with traditional financial methods and service delivery and offered insight into current financial trends and the moves and ideas of global leaders in the field.

This professional workplace visit helped students learn about career options in financial services and FinTech. Students were introduced to Franklin Templeton via presentations from company experts and a campus tour, including firm's FinTech Incubator.

About Junior Achievement of Northern California

Junior Achievement's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Locally, JA connects students, educators, and business professionals together to build quality partnerships that empower young people to own their economic success by becoming financially literate, workforce ready, and equipped with entrepreneurial skills. Each year, JA serves 90,000 students agency-wide in experiential, hands-on learning that enable them to connect their studies in school to real-world business and industry. After participating in JA, students see first-hand how academic success can prepare them for a fruitful and meaningful future. Learn more at www.janorcal.org

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

