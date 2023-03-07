Total Voting Rights

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. ( AIM:AMRQ, Financial)( TSXV:AMRQ, Financial)(NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, announces, in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, that as at 28 February 2023, its share capital consists of 263,281,297 common shares of no par value each, and each with voting rights. Given the Company does not hold any common shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

