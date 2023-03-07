Washington+Virtual+Academies (WAVA), a tuition-free online K-12 learning program, is currently accepting applications for student enrollment. Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), a program of Omak School District, is a full-time online public school for students in grades K–12. We're dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child's needs.

With online learning, your child can learn at home, or wherever there's an internet connection, while enjoying the benefits and support of a school program. They'll complete a mix of online lessons and offline activities, using Stride K12-provided books and materials. Washington-certified teachers provide instruction in virtual sessions called "Class Connects." With lots of in person activities outside of the classroom like clubs, field trips, prom and graduation your student will not feel like they have missed out on the “school” experience.

WAVA has an amazing career prep program. With Stride Career Prep, kids can use their middle and high school years to figure out where they want to go and how to get there. In addition to core courses, they'll take career-focused electives to explore options and find a passion—all while earning a high school diploma. This program allows students to explore career options and gain an edge for the future. Students take core academic courses and career-focused electives in the high-demand fields of their choice.

Applications can be found online. Parents with questions about Washington Virtual Academies programming can call 1-866-968-7512 or visit the website for more information and access the enrollment application.

About Washington Virtual Academies

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Omak School District serving Washington students in grades K-12. As a public school, WAVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WAVA, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwava.k12.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005462/en/