Trust Investment Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.91%), LLY(6.64%), and MSFT(5.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trust Investment Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

Trust Investment Advisors reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 4,186 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/28/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $99.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $182.04Bil. The stock has returned -32.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,140 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.22 during the quarter.

On 02/28/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $107.17 per share and a market cap of $272.06Bil. The stock has returned 43.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Trust Investment Advisors reduced their investment in NYSE:KEY by 18,506 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.59.

On 02/28/2023, KeyCorp traded for a price of $18.285 per share and a market cap of $17.04Bil. The stock has returned -23.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KeyCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 47.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Trust Investment Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:SNY by 7,606 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.89.

On 02/28/2023, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $47.21 per share and a market cap of $117.90Bil. The stock has returned -6.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Trust Investment Advisors bought 1,676 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 11,815. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.33.

On 02/28/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $153.44 per share and a market cap of $271.50Bil. The stock has returned 7.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-book ratio of 15.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

