Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA Recognized as One of Women We Admire's 'Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco' for 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, proudly announces that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA, managing director and senior portfolio manager, has been selected by Women We Admire as one of the honorees on its “Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco” list for 2023.

“Freda has established herself as a respected industry leader during her successful 25-year career in investment and wealth management, and is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Amy Ko, Fiduciary Trust International’s regional managing director for Northern California. “She has excelled as a highly esteemed senior team member in Northern California due to her genuine interest in helping others flourish and her desire to serve—as well as her ability to empathize and inspire team members, professional partners, and clients.”

The annual Women We Admire “Top 50 Women Leaders” listing recognizes exceptional women for their achievements, while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journeys toward reaching their full potential.

Ms. Zietlow joined Fiduciary Trust International in late+2019 and has a deep and uncommon breadth of expertise in portfolio management, public and private securities, real estate, and cross-border wealth planning strategies. She has been instrumental in building the firm’s business in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the fastest growing regions for the company.

“I am privileged to be honored alongside so many influential women from different industries in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Ms. Zietlow. “I look forward to continuing to help my colleagues and others in the coming years to be the best they can be, so they can serve our clients, our organization, and our community even better.”

Ms. Zietlow leads a number of important programs for Fiduciary Trust International, including the firm’s Women Initiative and its Sustainable Investing and Diversity & Inclusion efforts. She is passionate about advancing women in corporate leadership and is an active member of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD) Foundation, How Women Lead, and National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Ms. Zietlow also enjoys mentoring young professionals and serving multiple local and international nonprofit organizations as a board member and volunteer.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2023. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228006150r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006150/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.