Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, proudly announces that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA, managing director and senior portfolio manager, has been selected by Women We Admire as one of the honorees on its “Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco” list for 2023.

“Freda has established herself as a respected industry leader during her successful 25-year career in investment and wealth management, and is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Amy Ko, Fiduciary Trust International’s regional managing director for Northern California. “She has excelled as a highly esteemed senior team member in Northern California due to her genuine interest in helping others flourish and her desire to serve—as well as her ability to empathize and inspire team members, professional partners, and clients.”

The annual Women We Admire “Top 50 Women Leaders” listing recognizes exceptional women for their achievements, while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journeys toward reaching their full potential.

Ms. Zietlow joined Fiduciary Trust International in late+2019 and has a deep and uncommon breadth of expertise in portfolio management, public and private securities, real estate, and cross-border wealth planning strategies. She has been instrumental in building the firm’s business in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the fastest growing regions for the company.

“I am privileged to be honored alongside so many influential women from different industries in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Ms. Zietlow. “I look forward to continuing to help my colleagues and others in the coming years to be the best they can be, so they can serve our clients, our organization, and our community even better.”

Ms. Zietlow leads a number of important programs for Fiduciary Trust International, including the firm’s Women Initiative and its Sustainable Investing and Diversity & Inclusion efforts. She is passionate about advancing women in corporate leadership and is an active member of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD) Foundation, How Women Lead, and National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Ms. Zietlow also enjoys mentoring young professionals and serving multiple local and international nonprofit organizations as a board member and volunteer.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

