Informatica Launches the Industry's Only Free, AI-powered Solution for Data Practitioners

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today launched the industry's only free cloud data loading, integration and ETL/ELT service - Informatica Cloud Data Integration-Free and PayGo. The new offering targets data practitioners and non-technical users such as in marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams to build data pipelines within minutes. For example, it provides operations teams with a fast, free, and frictionless way to load, integrate and analyze high-quality campaign, pipeline, forecast, and revenue data. In addition, data analysts and data engineers benefit from increased productivity and rapid development.

This is the second in a series of releases that began with the Informatica Data Loader launch in May 2022. Taken together, Informatica Data Loader, Cloud Data Integration-Free (CDI-Free), and PayGo (CDI-PayGo) are the industry's only free data loading and integration solutions. They are natively built in to provide intelligent cloud data management services for all your data-driven use cases. Informatica CDI-Free, CDI-PayGo and Data Loader support all major data warehouses/lake solutions, including Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse, Databricks Delta Lake, Google BigQuery, and Snowflake.

"We are redefining the data integration market by making it free, easy to use and accessible to everyone. Organizations face the challenge of ingesting huge volumes of data from disparate sources and then making sense of that information. There is a clear need for no setup and no code SaaS data integration tools that are free and pay-as-you-go to quickly get started serving both business-focused data engineers and non-technical business users and analysts,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. "By giving business and non-technical users access to simple, cost-optimized data integration solutions, organizations can bring the power of data to the masses."

The key to a truly data-driven business is providing self-service data integration to users across the organization in technical and business roles. Informatica CDI-Free and PayGo provide just that:

  • CDI-Free: A free service that allows users to process up to 20M rows for ELT or reach 10 processing hours for ETL, per month, whichever comes first.
  • CDI-PayGo: All the capabilities of CDI-Free with no limit on processing rows or hours of usage. CDI-PayGo comes with essential customer support and SOC2 compliance. In addition, users only pay for what they use with a credit card.

Users benefit from easy setup, and usage of these data integration services with AI-powered automation—no need for coding, setup, or any DevOps. In addition, the cloud data loading and integration ETL/ELT services can be easily accessed from each of Informatica’s ecosystem partners including Amazon Web Services, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake.

Chris Eldredge, Vice President of Data Office at Paycor said, “The ability to harness the power of data is a valuable competitive advantage. Having the right data integration platform enables a data foundation that drives agility, insights, and innovation for superior business results. The new Cloud Data Integration (CDI)-Free and PayGo products lower the barriers to get started with data integration. These new products will open the door for more data professionals, including tech-savvy business users, to leverage best-in-class data integration tools from Informatica.”

Matt Wienke, CEO of Infoverity, said "Cloud Data Integration (CDI)-Free and PayGo are launchpads that will improve and serve those entering the data integration domain. The tools are intuitive to use and easy to navigate. CDI-Free will empower tech-savvy business users to begin moving their data to the cloud without committing to software costs. Furthermore, the option to scale up to Informatica's enterprise-grade cloud platform minimizes risks from the trial and adoption of these products."

Learn more about CDI-Free at: www.informatica.com%2Ffree-paygo.

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical information. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228006185r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006185/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.