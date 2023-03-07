Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. This is the fourth consecutive year that Zebra Technologies has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant. A copy of the full+report is available from Zebra Technologies.

“Zebra’s location and tracking solutions provide operational visibility to enable our customers to easily manage their important assets with detailed, on-time information about the location, condition, and state of each asset," said Brent Brown, General Manager of Advanced Location Technologies, Zebra Technologies. “We believe the Gartner Magic Quadrant positioning reflects our ability to help organizations translate location data into meaningful insights in real-time, so they can make smarter more efficient operational decisions.”

Zebra’s MotionWorksEnterprise Platform allows businesses to turn the location of enterprise assets into actionable insights. Using location intelligence, the platform feeds business workflow events from enterprise resources into back-end business applications and provides a single integrated management console for enhanced visibility of the location and state of every resource.

With over 50 years of technology innovation, Zebra is the industry leading provider of location solutions that transform edge data into business value. Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise Platform is available through Zebra and its network of more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, innovating industry-tailored solutions for the enterprise edge.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services for the fourth consecutive year.

Zebra’s MotionWorks Enterprise Platform translates location data into meaningful insights in real-time enabling organizations to make smarter operational decisions.

Zebra PartnerConnect partners and businesses leverage Zebra location software, devices and solutions to make next-action decisions through real-time location data across sensing technologies globally.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

