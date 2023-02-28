SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ROCC, BTE, ADMP, VBLT

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC)'s sale to Baytex Energy Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash, for each Ranger common share. If you are a Ranger shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)'s merger with Ranger Oil Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash, for each Ranger common share. If you are a Baytex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP)'s merger with DMK Pharmaceuticals, Corp. If you are an Adamis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT)'s merger with Notable Labs, Inc. Per the merger agreement, Vascular shareholders are expected to own approximately 24% of the combined company. If you are a Vascular shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

