Transcat, Inc. to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California

3 minutes ago
Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) ("Transcat" or the "Company"), a leading provider of accredited calibration services, enterprise asset management including CMMS, reliability, quality, compliance and validation services, and value-added rentals and distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announce that Lee Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Barbato, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for investor meetings at the Roth Conference on Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. Transcat will host one-one-one meetings on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST and on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm PST.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 27 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: www.transcat.com.

