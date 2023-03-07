Leading Dry Bulk & Container Shipping Companies & Diversified Shipping MLPs Participating at Capital Link's 17th Annual International Shipping Forum March 20, 2023, in New York City

Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from 29 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 17th Annual International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & .

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry geopolitics, energy security, easing COVID restrictions in China and its impact, environmental regulations, technology, sanctions and tariffs, access to capital and more.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies. To register please go to the link below:
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2023newyork/agenda.html

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to [email protected]

This one-day conference, known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

  • H.E. Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources - U.S. Department of State - “Shipping & Energy In The Context Of Transition And Disrupted Global Markets”
  • Ms. Lois Zabrocky, Chief Executive Officer - International Seaways (INSW)

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

  • Dry Bulk
  • Containers
  • Offshore Wind
  • LNG
  • LPG
  • Product Tankers
  • Crude Tankers
  • Analyst Panel

INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS

  • A U.S. Equity Market Update
  • The Impact of Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) on Values
  • Shipping & Energy Transition – What’s Next
  • Investing in Shipping
  • Russian Oil Price Cap
  • Ship Finance

DRY BULK & CONTAINER SHIPPING COMPANIES PARTICIPATING

1. Danaos Corporation (:DAC)

2. Eagle Bulk Shipping (:EGLE)

3. Eurodry Ltd. (

EDRY, Financial)

4. Euroseas (

ESEA, Financial)

5. Genco Shipping & Trading (:GNK)

6. Global Ship Lease (:GSL)

7. Safe Bulkers (:SB)

8. Star Bulk Carriers (

SBLK, Financial)

9. Seanergy Maritime Holdings (

SHIP, Financial)

10. Taylor Maritime Investments

11. United Maritime Corp. (

USEA, Financial)

DIVERSIFIED SHIPPING COMPANIES – MARITIME MLPs

12. Capital Product Partners (

CPLP, Financial)

13. Navios Maritime Partners (:NMM)

OTHER SHIPPING COMPANIES PARTICIPATING

14. Ardmore Shipping Corporation

15. BW LPG

16. Cool Co.

17. Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd.

18. d'Amico International Shipping

19. Dorian LPG Ltd.

20. Eneti Inc.

21. GOLAR LNG

22. Hafnia

23. International Seaways

24. Navigator Holdings Ltd.

25. Pyxis Tankers

26. Ridgebury Tankers

27. Scorpio Tankers

28. TORM plc

29. Tsakos Energy Navigation

TARGET AUDIENCE
The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: CITI
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV
GLOBAL SPONSORS: CIT • DNB • EY • Lloyd’s Register • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • VesselsValue • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: American P&I Club • Clarksons Platou Securities • Cleaves • CoolCo • MAXIM Group • Taylor Maritime Investments • VedderPrice • Winston & Strawn
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos Corporation • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eneti Inc. • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Flott Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • International Seaways • MPC Containers ASA • Navigator Holdings • Navios Maritime Partners • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Toepfer Transport • TORM

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Maritime Reporter • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2023newyork/agenda.html
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at [email protected] | + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

