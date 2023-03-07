WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Linde plc (NYSE:LIN, Financial)(FWB:LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 9% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.275 per share. This marks the 30th consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2023.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
