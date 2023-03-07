FOX Business Network (FBN) trounced CNBC across Business Day and Market Hours, for the entire month of February 2023, according to Nielsen Media Research. In addition, the network claimed three of the top 10 programs on business television including Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET), which marked one year as the top business program, along with Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET), and The Evening Edit (weekdays, 5 PM/ET).

Continuing as the number one market program on television for a full year, Kudlow saw a 50% advantage in total viewers as it outperformed CNBC for the 17th straight month. The show drew in 299,000 total viewers compared to Closing Bell’s 200,000. Stuart Varney’s signature market analysis program Varney & Co. followed closely behind, outpacing Squawk on the Street/TechCheck by 39% with an average of 282,000 total viewers.

Notably, Maria Bartiromo’s signature pre-market program Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9AM/ET) bested CNBC’s marquee program Squawk Box, closing out the month 118,000 viewers across the live three-hour program. Additionally, the program saw 25% growth in the 25-54 demo year-over-year.

FBN’s Business Day programming (9:30AM-5PM/ET) drew in 218,000 total viewers compared to CNBC’s 196,000. Many of FBN’s core Business Day programs, including CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2PM/ET; 180,000 P2+) anchored by Neil Cavuto and The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET; 162,000 P2+) with Liz Claman notched year-over-year advantages. Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) earned 149,000 P2+ and The Big Money Show netted 155,000 total viewers. During the critical Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET), FBN programming was up with 210,000 total viewers, outpacing CNBC’s 197,000 by 7%. FBN drew in 135,000 total viewers and 14,000 A25-54 in Total Day viewership (6AM-6AM/ET).

During post-market coverage, FBN’s The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald continued to crush the competition for the sixth successive month. The program averaged 209,000 total viewers compared to CNBC’s 172,000 and secured double-digit viewer advantages year-over-year in the timeslot. Additionally, The Evening Edit marked FBN’s highest rated 5 PM/ET since January 2021. FBN’s newly launched program, The Bottom Line closed out the month with a 42% advantage over CNBC’s Mad Money/CNBC Special Report (FBN: 180,000 P2+ vs. CNBC: 127,000 P2+). On Saturdays, Barron’s Roundtable (Saturdays, 10-10:30 AM/ET) presented its highest rated month ever with total viewers (88,000 P2+).

Amongst affluent audiences in the younger demo, FBN attained the top eight cable news programs including Making Money with Charles Payne ($155,000), CAVUTO: Coast to Coast ($153,300), Wall Street Journal at Large (Fridays, 7:30-8 PM/ET); $151,000); Varney & Co. ($150,400), Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays 7-7:30 PM/ET; $147,000), The Claman Countdown ($146,700), Kudlow ($137,100) and The Big Money Show ($136,400).

Ratings for the month of February 2023 per Nielsen Media Research (program specials included)

Business Day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET)

FBN: 218,000 total viewers and 21,000 A25-54

CNBC: 196,000 total viewers and 41,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET)

FBN: 210,000 total viewers and 21,000 A25-54

CNBC: 197,000 total viewers and 42,000 A25-54

Total Day (6 AM-6 AM/ET)

FBN: 135,000 total viewers and 14,000 A25-54

CNBC: 146,000 total viewers and 35,000 A25-54

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is currently the top business channel on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by Fox Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006344/en/