NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Applied Materials:

Applied employees across the United States and Canada once again gave generously during our 2022 Fight Against Hunger campaign. This annual tradition is a meaningful (and fun!) expression of Applied Purpose - connecting what matters to our employees and the community with who we are and what we stand for as a company. Employee donations, along with a match from the Applied Materials Foundation, totaled nearly $3.3 million provided to 54 food banks throughout North America.

Impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and job and housing uncertainty, our neighbors need support more than ever. In fact, 1 out of 7 people across the U.S. rely on food banks to put nutritious food on their table.

"Thank you to all Applied employees - long-timers and newcomers - who joined me in this year's Fight Against Hunger. I have participated in this incredible effort since my early days at Applied, and I am proud to have led the charge this year," said Tim Deane, Group Vice President of Applied Global Services and the campaign's Executive Champion. "It's good fun for a great cause!"

Employees - as they have done for decades - brought creativity, energy and a competitive spirit to the fundraising effort. Favorite events included workout classes, bingo nights, a cricket tournament, cooking competitions, and of course, the traditional Hoopla basketball shooting competition.

To address food insecurity in Applied communities around the world, Singaporean employees volunteered to prepare and deliver meals for the Willing Hearts organization while employees in Taiwan packed food at the People's Food Bank. In India, Greece and Korea, employees raised funds for local charities that are combatting hunger and helping to feed those in need.

Activities in China included food packaging workshops, a farm tour and an online quiz to raise hunger awareness among employees. Applied Japan collected food for distribution to hungry families. Earlier in the year, Israel colleagues participated in their annual Passover Fight Against Hunger program donating funds and fresh fruit and vegetable parcels to economically disadvantaged families and Ukrainian refugees in the country.

Thank you to the volunteer leaders, event planners and donors who made all the campaigns and activities possible!

