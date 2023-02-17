Arboreta Healthcare Announces Board of Directors Changes

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023

The Sarasota-based healthcare company reduces the number of directors from seven to five

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arboreta Healthcare, Inc. (OTC PINK: ASSF) announced that the company's Board of Directors (Board) has reduced the number of directors from seven to five, effective in connection with the next annual meeting of stockholders. On February 17, 2023, the holders of a majority of the voting power of the company elected five individuals to the Board by written consent without a meeting, in lieu of formally holding an annual stockholders' meeting to elect directors.

The five individuals elected to serve on the Arboreta Healthcare Board are:

  • Bruce Cassidy
  • Roger Tichenor
  • Michael Valentino
  • Denise M. Penz
  • Dr. Amish Patel, D.O.

"These experienced directors will draw upon their diverse professional experience and talents to continue to move our company forward as we execute on our strategic plan," said Interim CEO, Richard Mason. "By moving to a more streamlined leadership model, we'll be able to move more efficiently and effectively for our shareholders. We thank our outgoing board members for their commitment and service."

About Arboreta Healthcare, Inc.
Arboreta Healthcare, Inc. is a fast-growing, diversified healthcare company caring for people of all ages through three distinct operating divisions: Arboreta Healthcare, which provides exceptional skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living programs across 29 facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Florida, and Georgia; Banyan Pediatric Centers, a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) program that provides nurse-staffed day care for young people (birth to 21 years) who have medical conditions that require ongoing specialized care; and Real Living Property Holdings, the real estate holding company into which all real estate is housed. For more information, visit ArboretaHealthcare.com.

