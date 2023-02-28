GOODYEAR INTRODUCES FIRST EV TIRE FOR REGIONAL FLEETS

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023

New RangeMax RSD®EV delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced RangeMax™ RSD® EV, Goodyear's first electric vehicle-ready tire compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles.

Goodyear_RangeMax_RSD_EV.jpg

The RangeMax RSDEV is Goodyear's best regional drive tire for energy efficiency. Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs, RangeMax RSDEV was engineered to deliver lower rolling resistance than comparable competitor tires* for improved efficiency to fleets regardless of drivetrain.

"The new RangeMax RSDEV strives to live up to its name and deliver the superior range and confidence that comes with ultra-low rolling resistance," said Tom Lippello, senior director, Commercial Marketing, Goodyear North America. "With the continued growth we're observing in the regional EV segment, changing powertrains and fleets' cost-savings and sustainability priorities, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles."

Engineered with Treadlock® Technology to promote even wear and longer miles to removal, RangeMax RSDEV is the first regional drive tire embossed with Goodyear's "Electric Drive Ready" designation. Available now in size 295/75R22.5, additional features and benefits of RangeMax RSDEV include:

  • Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Mud and Snow designations, key performance assurances in challenging winter driving conditions.
  • Premium casing construction, providing toughness and durability.
  • Enhanced tread pattern designed for high torque applications and an optimized footprint shape for even treadwear.

RangeMax RSDEV is the latest addition to Goodyear's EV tire portfolio. In response to increased usage of electric vehicles in parts of the industry, Goodyear last year introduced its first commercial truck tire with "Electric Drive Ready" designation, Endurance RSA ULT. In 2022, Goodyear also expanded its line of ElectricDrive tires built for passenger and high-performance vehicles to cover 44% more battery electric vehicles operating in the U.S.**

This and other new commercial tire products from Goodyear are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility solutions of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management solutions. For more information, visit www.GoodyearTrucktires.com.

This new tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our corporate website to learn more.

*Laboratory tire rolling resistance was obtained in accordance to the ISO/FDIS 28580 'Passenger car, truck and bus tires - Methods of measuring rolling resistance - Single point test and correlation of measurements results' test procedure. In addition, multiple tires of each tire type were tested on rolling resistance. In the testing, the Goodyear RangeMax RSD EV demonstrated a lower rolling resistance vs the Michelin X line Energy D+ and the Bridgestone M713 Ecopia under the same conditions. As of 2/22/2023, two comparable tires exist and are the Micheline X Line Energy D+ and the Bridgestone M713 Ecopia.

**Based on data released by Experian Vehicle Registration Data; January 2022

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Goodyear_Jessica_Julian.jpg

Goodyear_Booth_TMC_2023.jpg

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL27778&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-introduces-first-ev-tire-for-regional-fleets-301758475.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL27778&Transmission_Id=202302281500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL27778&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.