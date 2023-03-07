iSpecimen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 14, 2023

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. ( ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before the markets open on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Tracy Curley, CEO.

Event:iSpecimen Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Date:Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time:8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:+1-844-826-3033 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-5185 (International)
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1597531&tp_key=8e160f088e

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through March 28, 2023, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 10175632. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on iSpecimen’s Investor Relations site: https://investors.ispecimen.com/presentations/.

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen ( ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Allison Soss
[email protected]

Media Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
[email protected]

