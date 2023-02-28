CONTINENTAL INVESTORS SERVICES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 888 LONGVIEW, WA 98632-7552

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $32.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(13.17%), BND(10.41%), and VXUS(8.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONTINENTAL INVESTORS SERVICES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

CONTINENTAL INVESTORS SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 3,483 shares. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/28/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $205.72 per share and a market cap of $650.92Bil. The stock has returned -28.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-book ratio of 14.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 900 shares in NYSE:SYK, giving the stock a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $226.93 during the quarter.

On 02/28/2023, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $262.88 per share and a market cap of $99.59Bil. The stock has returned 1.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,265-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/28/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $99.61 per share and a market cap of $181.97Bil. The stock has returned -32.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

CONTINENTAL INVESTORS SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 869 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/28/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $199.61 per share and a market cap of $275.37Bil. The stock has returned -8.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

CONTINENTAL INVESTORS SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 1,400 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 02/28/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $72.06999999999999 per share and a market cap of $87.49Bil. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.