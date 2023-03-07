Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in March:

Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT on Tuesday, March 7 in Boston.

2023 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 1:35 pm ET / 10:25 am PT on Tuesday, March 14 in Miami.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present virtually at 1:20 pm ET / 10:20 am PT on Tuesday, March 14.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcasts. Replays will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by bi-coastal centers of discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com, follow %40ExelixisInc on Twitter, like Exelixis%2C+Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

