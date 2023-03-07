%3Cb%3EAmprius+Technologies%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for March appearances and activities.

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel; Dana Point, CA

Event Details: Amprius CFO Sandra Wallach will be hosting 1-on-1 meetings with investors. The event will also have small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations. Please contact a Roth representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

%3Cb%3EStratospheric+Operations+and+Research+Symposium+%28SOaRS%29+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 1:20 p.m. PT/3:20 p.m. CT

Location: University of North Dakota; Grand Forks, ND

Event Details: This event brings together entities advancing the development of High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) and High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) aircraft. Amprius CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will deliver a presentation titled, The Highest Energy Density Lithium-ion Batteries in the World, on March 22 at 3:20 PM CT.

Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Location: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas; Las Vegas, NV

Event Details: Amprius CFO Sandra Wallach will be taking 1-on-1 meetings with investors. The event will also have small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations. Please contact a Piper Sandler representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

%3Cb%3EInternational+Battery+Seminar+2023+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Date: Monday-Thursday, March 20-23, 2023

Location: Loews Royal Pacific Resort; Orlando, FL and Virtual

Event Details: Amprius will be exhibiting at Booth 105 in the first section of booths to the left of the main entrance. As the longest-running annual battery industry event in the world, the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit has established itself as one of the premier events showcasing worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications.

Jefferies eVTOL Summit

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Event Details: Amprius CEO Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will be hosting a fireside chat with investors. Management will also be holding 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the event. Please contact a Jefferies representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006285/en/