BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc ( PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Gareth Joyce has been appointed by President Biden to serve as a member of the President’s Export Council.



The President’s Export Council (PEC) is the principal national advisory committee on international trade. The Council advises the President of government policies and programs that affect U.S. trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.

“Accelerating a clean transportation future is an obligation we have to future generations and an opportunity for the United States to be at the forefront of the innovations that will drive the 21st century,” said Proterra CEO, Gareth Joyce. “I’m honored to represent the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing industry on the President’s Export Council and look forward to working with the PEC to help advance our country’s global leadership in this critical and emerging sector.”

Mr. Joyce joined Proterra in 2020 and has served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer since 2022. Prior to joining Proterra, Mr. Joyce served as Chief Sustainability Officer for Delta Air Lines, overseeing Delta’s commitment toward becoming carbon neutral and leading the airline’s Global Sustainability team. Mr. Joyce has also held a variety of senior leadership positions with Mercedes-Benz throughout South Africa, Europe, and North America – his last role being Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Canada.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c1f3d8f-822a-4464-a38c-68168963a54d