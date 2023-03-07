SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (: COO), will participate in KeyBanc’s Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 21, 2022. Brian Andrews, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM ET.



The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the (: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .