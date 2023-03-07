Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Global Payments, Inc.. (: GPN) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities of Global Payments (: GPN) between October 31, 2019 and October 18, 2022,, both dates inclusive.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false or misleading statements, or omitted material information, including that Active Network used deceptive practices to trick customers into joining its discount club, that Active Network and Global Payments were aware of the unauthorized conduct and its violation of regulations, that Global Payments failed to properly monitor and detect the misconduct and compensate harmed consumers, that the Company was exposed to a foreseeable risk of regulatory scrutiny, that Global Payments' revenues were partially a result of Active Network's unlawful conduct, and that the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered losses when the true details were revealed.

