AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s Common Stock as of the close of business on March 27, 2023 are entitled to vote at and virtually attend the Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format via audio webcast only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically but will be able to vote and submit questions online before and during the meeting.

The Annual Meeting can be accessed via the Company’s Annual Meeting Website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FAVB2023 beginning 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. To participate in the virtual meeting, holders of record and beneficial owners of AvalonBay Common Stock who received a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or instructions that accompanied proxy materials may visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FAVB2023 and enter the 16-digit control number that accompanied such materials. A technical support phone number will be made available on the virtual meeting platform when the registration window opens prior to the scheduled start time. Additional details will be provided in the Company’s Proxy Statement which will be available on the Company’s website when filed.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com.

