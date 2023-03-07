Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christina Chiu, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 6th, 2023, at 3:40 PM Eastern time. Empire State Realty Trust owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory.

For investors interested in listening to the roundtable discussion, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at esrtreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until March 6th, 2024.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of December 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006345/en/

